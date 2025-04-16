Growing up in Derbyshire: We take a journey through 23 retro photographs that capture the essence of life during the seventies

By Brian Eyre
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with these 23 stunning photographs.

Showcasing pictures taken by our photographers in Chesterfield, North Derbyshire, Buxton and the Peak District, they capture what life was like back in the 1970s.

It was the decade of punk, the winter of discontent and the rise of Thatcherism. But what was life like here in Derbyshire 50 years ago?

These evocative photos give a glimpse of the way the world has changed down the decades...

The Shambles showing the Royal Oak pub, Chesterfield - 1970

The Shambles showing the Royal Oak pub, Chesterfield - 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Castleton hotel pictured in 1975.

Castleton hotel pictured in 1975. Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield v Mansfield, 1979

Chesterfield v Mansfield, 1979 Photo: Mansfield Chad

Bralborough, pictured in 1971.

Bralborough, pictured in 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star

