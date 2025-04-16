Growing up in Derbyshire: We take a journey through 23 retro photographs that capture the essence of life during the seventies

Showcasing pictures taken by our photographers in Chesterfield, North Derbyshire, Buxton and the Peak District, they capture what life was like back in the 1970s.

It was the decade of punk, the winter of discontent and the rise of Thatcherism. But what was life like here in Derbyshire 50 years ago?

These evocative photos give a glimpse of the way the world has changed down the decades...

Retro Derbyshire The Shambles showing the Royal Oak pub, Chesterfield - 1970