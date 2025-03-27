Growing up in Derbyshire in the 1990s: We take a trip down memory lane with these 27 stunning photographs from the charming Amber Valley to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire and the historic Chesterfield, these images will transport you back to happier times

By Brian Eyre
Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
The ‘90s was like stepping into a pop culture paradise.

Britain went from a Conservative government to Labour, led by the charismatic Tony Blair. The ‘90s were also a time of major technological advancements. The World Wide Web became mainstream, and the Pentium microprocessor evolved. And let’s not forget the iconic fashion trends of the decade, like the grunge aesthetic inspired by bands like Nirvana.

Posing for the camera at Ambergate carnival in the 90s.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Posing for the camera at Ambergate carnival in the 90s. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mundy St school, Lord Tavernors primary school cricket comp, 1990s.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Mundy St school, Lord Tavernors primary school cricket comp, 1990s. Photo: Brian Eyre

Demolition of Hipper Corn Mills 1999

3. Retro Chesterfield

Demolition of Hipper Corn Mills 1999 Photo: Chesterfield Library\J Stanley

Ripley Christians concert in the 90s.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Ripley Christians concert in the 90s. Photo: Eric Gregory

