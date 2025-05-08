Growing up in Derbyshire, I took a nostalgic journey through retro photographs that capture life during the 1980s

Enjoy these stunning photographs with pictures from Amber Valley to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire, and the historic town of Chesterfield, these images will transport you back to yesteryear.
From royal wedding parties and school events to changing town centres and sporting celebrations, we travel back in time to get a glimpse of what life was like in Derbyshire 40 years ago
1. Retro Derbyshire
Well-wishers wait to see Princess Anne on her visit to Chesterfield, March 1986. Photo: Sheffield Star
2. Retro Derbyshire
The opening of the Tapton by-pass, In Chesterfield, 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Retro Derbyshire
Chesterfield Springbank Road street party, 1981 Photo: DT
4. Retro Derbyshire
Winner of Miss YTV Contest in 1981 Louise Gray from Chesterfield, along with Virginia Cooper, from Grimsby (left) and Katy Cherry of, Beverley. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.