Growing up in Derbyshire, I took a nostalgic journey through retro photographs that capture life during the 1980s

By Brian Eyre
Published 8th May 2025, 09:02 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we look back at life in the eighties.

Enjoy these stunning photographs with pictures from Amber Valley to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire, and the historic town of Chesterfield, these images will transport you back to yesteryear.

From royal wedding parties and school events to changing town centres and sporting celebrations, we travel back in time to get a glimpse of what life was like in Derbyshire 40 years ago

Well-wishers wait to see Princess Anne on her visit to Chesterfield, March 1986.

Well-wishers wait to see Princess Anne on her visit to Chesterfield, March 1986. Photo: Sheffield Star

The opening of the Tapton by-pass, In Chesterfield, 1989.

The opening of the Tapton by-pass, In Chesterfield, 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield Springbank Road street party, 1981

Chesterfield Springbank Road street party, 1981 Photo: DT

Winner of Miss YTV Contest in 1981 Louise Gray from Chesterfield, along with Virginia Cooper, from Grimsby (left) and Katy Cherry of, Beverley.

Winner of Miss YTV Contest in 1981 Louise Gray from Chesterfield, along with Virginia Cooper, from Grimsby (left) and Katy Cherry of, Beverley. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

