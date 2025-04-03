Growing up in Derbyshire, I embarked on a nostalgic journey through 25 retro photographs that capture the essence of life during the 1960s

Take a sentimental journey through these photographs, which capture the changing face of Chesterfield, the Peak District, north Derbyshire, and Amber Valley.

In the “Swinging Sixties,” Britain witnessed a cultural and musical revolution led by iconic bands like The Beatles and the period was marked by significant political changes.

The joint Anglo-French venture Concorde made its maiden flight in the United Kingdom in 1969, symbolising technological advancements, and England won the World Cup in 1966.

But what was life like here in Derbyshire in the decade of change? These pictures reveal all...

Ken Dodd at Rowells shop when he opened the trade exhibition in Morley Street in 1962.

Ken Dodd at Rowells shop when he opened the trade exhibition in Morley Street in 1962. Photo: George Eyre

Visitors shown around Denby Pottery in the 1960s.

Visitors shown around Denby Pottery in the 1960s. Photo: George Eyre

Musicians Peter Smith, Betty Shaw, David Barron and Diane Martell at Stainsby Arts centre, Chesterfield...December 1968

Musicians Peter Smith, Betty Shaw, David Barron and Diane Martell at Stainsby Arts centre, Chesterfield...December 1968 Photo: Dennis Lound

Heanor Town Fc

Heanor Town Fc Photo: George Eyre

