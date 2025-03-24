Growing up in Derbyshire: I embarked on a nostalgic journey through 25 retro photographs that beautifully capture the essence of life during the 1980s

By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:17 BST
In the 80s, Britain was all about the ‘yuppy’ vibe.

Picture this: young folks in power suits, chit-chatting into giant mobile phones with those fancy aerials on top. And let’s not forget about the home computer, thanks to the ZX81, and Tim Berners-Lee’s brainchild, the internet, which came along in 1989. These two things totally shaped the decade.

From Chesterfield to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire, and the charming Amber Valley, take time to explore these 25 captivating photographs and reminisce about the memories they evoke.

Langley Mill carnival queen and attendants pictured in July 1986.

Langley Mill carnival queen and attendants pictured in July 1986. Photo: George Eyre

Loscoe carnival fancy dress entrants and collectors in July 1987.

Loscoe carnival fancy dress entrants and collectors in July 1987. Photo: George Eyre

Chinley Chariot races in 1980

Chinley Chariot races in 1980 Photo: Alan Swift

Christine Arthur and Janet Downend of Cinderella Lingerie, Staveley, Chesterfield....May 31st 1989

Christine Arthur and Janet Downend of Cinderella Lingerie, Staveley, Chesterfield....May 31st 1989 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

