Growing up in Derbyshire: A nostalgic journey through 25 retro photographs that capture the essence of life in the 1980s

By Brian Eyre
Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST
It was a decade renowned for the miners’ strike and the tragic breakup of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

We’ve revisited our archives to present you with our latest retro feature.

From Chesterfield to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire, and the charming Amber Valley, take a moment to explore these 25 captivating photographs and reminisce about the memories they evoke.

Pictured are cubs at the Derbyshire cubs camp at Drum Hill in 1986.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Pictured are cubs at the Derbyshire cubs camp at Drum Hill in 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Dennis Skinner at a miners rally in Derbyshire, 1984.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Dennis Skinner at a miners rally in Derbyshire, 1984. Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
Photo show fancy dress entries at Lanlgey Mill carnival in the 1980s.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Photo show fancy dress entries at Lanlgey Mill carnival in the 1980s. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Regulars at the Horse and Jockey sponsored pub run, 1986.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Regulars at the Horse and Jockey sponsored pub run, 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePrince CharlesNorth DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice