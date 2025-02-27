Growing up in Derbyshire: A nostalgic journey through 25 retro photographs that capture the essence of life in the 1980s

We’ve revisited our archives to present you with our latest retro feature.
From Chesterfield to the picturesque Peak District, North Derbyshire, and the charming Amber Valley, take a moment to explore these 25 captivating photographs and reminisce about the memories they evoke.
Pictured are cubs at the Derbyshire cubs camp at Drum Hill in 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory
Dennis Skinner at a miners rally in Derbyshire, 1984. Photo: George Eyre
Photo show fancy dress entries at Lanlgey Mill carnival in the 1980s. Photo: Eric Gregory
Regulars at the Horse and Jockey sponsored pub run, 1986. Photo: Eric Gregory
