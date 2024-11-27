Growing up in Derbyshire: 20 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in the in the 80s

And the world in which Derbyshire youngsters grew up was very different to that in which teens are making their way now.
With the internet just starting out then, the only screen time you’d really get back in the 80s was watching the television, or if you were lucky, playing a TV game or a game on a computer like a Commodore 64.
If you wanted to read something, you’d have to have a book, and you had to buy your music from a shop, not stream it.
We’ve taken a look back at what Derbyshire was like back in the 80s, and put together a gallery showing what it was like to grow up here in that decade.
Some of this, you’re bound to recognise.
Take a look at the 20 pictures and see what memories they bring back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.