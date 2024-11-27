Growing up in Derbyshire: 20 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in the in the 80s

And the world in which Derbyshire youngsters grew up was very different to that in which teens are making their way now.

With the internet just starting out then, the only screen time you’d really get back in the 80s was watching the television, or if you were lucky, playing a TV game or a game on a computer like a Commodore 64.

If you wanted to read something, you’d have to have a book, and you had to buy your music from a shop, not stream it.

We’ve taken a look back at what Derbyshire was like back in the 80s, and put together a gallery showing what it was like to grow up here in that decade.

Some of this, you’re bound to recognise.

Take a look at the 20 pictures and see what memories they bring back.

1 . Chesterfield fair Chesterfield Holywell St fair 1989 Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Saltergate 1980s Chesterfield FC In the 1980s, Chesterfield FC fans watched the team play at Saltergate from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010 Photo: Sheffield Star Photo Sales

3 . Miners Strike Miners strike - Arthur Scargill at Chesterfield FC. The 1984–1985 miners' strike within the British coal industry to prevent closures of pits. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4 . Royal wedding Celebrating Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding at a street party in Chesterfield Springbank Road 29 July 1981 Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales