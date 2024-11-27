Growing up in Derbyshire: 20 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in the in the 80s

By Brian Eyre
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:47 BST
It was a decade famous for the miners strike, the Royal Wedding and Band Aid.

And the world in which Derbyshire youngsters grew up was very different to that in which teens are making their way now.

With the internet just starting out then, the only screen time you’d really get back in the 80s was watching the television, or if you were lucky, playing a TV game or a game on a computer like a Commodore 64.

If you wanted to read something, you’d have to have a book, and you had to buy your music from a shop, not stream it.

We’ve taken a look back at what Derbyshire was like back in the 80s, and put together a gallery showing what it was like to grow up here in that decade.

Some of this, you’re bound to recognise.

Take a look at the 20 pictures and see what memories they bring back.

Chesterfield Holywell St fair 1989

1. Chesterfield fair

Chesterfield Holywell St fair 1989 Photo: Derbyshire Times

In the 1980s, Chesterfield FC fans watched the team play at Saltergate from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010

2. Saltergate 1980s Chesterfield FC

In the 1980s, Chesterfield FC fans watched the team play at Saltergate from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010 Photo: Sheffield Star

Miners strike - Arthur Scargill at Chesterfield FC. The 1984–1985 miners' strike within the British coal industry to prevent closures of pits.

3. Miners Strike

Miners strike - Arthur Scargill at Chesterfield FC. The 1984–1985 miners' strike within the British coal industry to prevent closures of pits. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Celebrating Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding at a street party in Chesterfield Springbank Road 29 July 1981

4. Royal wedding

Celebrating Prince Charles and Lady Diana's wedding at a street party in Chesterfield Springbank Road 29 July 1981 Photo: Derbyshire Times

