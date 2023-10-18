News you can trust since 1855
Seventies Derbyshire

Great pictures show what life was like in Chesterfield, north Derbyshire and the Peak District in the 1970s

The seventies was the decade known for space hoppers and Chopper bikes – here we bring you more great pictures showing what life was like here fifty years ago.
By Brian Eyre
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:16 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know from the photos, taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and our own archives.

Guides pictured at the Peak 1974 Rally at Chatsworth.

1. Seventies Derbyshire

Guides pictured at the Peak 1974 Rally at Chatsworth. Photo: Sheffield newspapers

Staveley WRVS members who attended the annual Derbyshire WRVS rally at Bolsover Castle in 1979

2. Seventies Derbyshire

Staveley WRVS members who attended the annual Derbyshire WRVS rally at Bolsover Castle in 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Work is almos complet on the demolition of the Horns bridge viaduct in February 1974.

3. Seventies Derbyshire

Work is almos complet on the demolition of the Horns bridge viaduct in February 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield FC team 30th July 1970: fDavid Pugh, Peter Foley, Kevin Randall, John Archer (Captain) Roy Hickton, Geoff Martin and Tony Moore bl-r: Albert Holmes, Charlie Bell, Ernie Moss, Mrtin Wright, Alan Humphries, Albert Phelan, John Lumsden, Tommy Fenoughty and John Moyse.

4. Seventies Derbyshire

Chesterfield FC team 30th July 1970: fDavid Pugh, Peter Foley, Kevin Randall, John Archer (Captain) Roy Hickton, Geoff Martin and Tony Moore bl-r: Albert Holmes, Charlie Bell, Ernie Moss, Mrtin Wright, Alan Humphries, Albert Phelan, John Lumsden, Tommy Fenoughty and John Moyse. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

