A bird's=eye view of the old Chesterfield FC ground.A bird's=eye view of the old Chesterfield FC ground.
Great pictures looking back at Chesterfield FC’s time at Saltergate

We’ve searched our archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from when the Spireites played at the old ground at Saltergate.
By Brian Eyre
Published 10th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT

From 1871 to 2010 Chesterfield Football Club played at Saltergate – but after the club’s relocation to Sheffield Road, the site stood empty and was sold to Barratt Homes in 2012.

Here we look back at the glory years at Saltergate – and some of the great players that graced its hallowed turf...

Alan Birch in full flight in 1981

1. Saltergate

Alan Birch in full flight in 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Chesterfield FC.1965 L to R rear Holmes, Watkins, Osborne, Blakey, Beresford, Sears. L to R front Duncan, Stephenson,Clarke, Hollett and McCann

2. Saltergate

Chesterfield FC.1965 L to R rear Holmes, Watkins, Osborne, Blakey, Beresford, Sears. L to R front Duncan, Stephenson,Clarke, Hollett and McCann Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Chesterfield v Mansfield was always a bid derby clash.

3. Saltergate

Chesterfield v Mansfield was always a bid derby clash. Photo: Chad

Chesterfield FC 1956-57: L to r rear W.Whitehouse, T.Flockett, R.W.G.Powell, D.Blakey, J.B.Hutchinson, F.J.Capel L to R front W.Sowden.K.Havenhand. J.W.Smallwood. G.B.Smith and R.A,Cunliffe

4. Saltergate

Chesterfield FC 1956-57: L to r rear W.Whitehouse, T.Flockett, R.W.G.Powell, D.Blakey, J.B.Hutchinson, F.J.Capel L to R front W.Sowden.K.Havenhand. J.W.Smallwood. G.B.Smith and R.A,Cunliffe Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

