Great pictures looking back at Chesterfield FC’s time at Saltergate
We’ve searched our archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from when the Spireites played at the old ground at Saltergate.
By Brian Eyre
Published 10th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
From 1871 to 2010 Chesterfield Football Club played at Saltergate – but after the club’s relocation to Sheffield Road, the site stood empty and was sold to Barratt Homes in 2012.
Here we look back at the glory years at Saltergate – and some of the great players that graced its hallowed turf...
1 / 8