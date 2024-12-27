Great photos show what life was like in Staveley down the years

See who you can spot in this retro gallery of pictures from the past
1. Staveley
Ready for action - firefighters at the Staveley fires station in 2006 Photo: Bernard Jones
2. Staveley
Vinatex Plant at Staveley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Staveley
Models for the Springwell School fashion show are l-r: Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Staveley
Staveley WRVS members who attended the annual Derbyshire WRVS rally at Bolsover Castle May 24th 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
