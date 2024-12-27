Great photos show what life was like in Staveley down the years

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 15:06 GMT
We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these great photos showing what life was like in Staveley in years gone by.

See who you can spot in this retro gallery of pictures from the past

Ready for action - firefighters at the Staveley fires station in 2006

1. Staveley

Ready for action - firefighters at the Staveley fires station in 2006 Photo: Bernard Jones

Vinatex Plant at Staveley

2. Staveley

Vinatex Plant at Staveley Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Models for the Springwell School fashion show are l-r: Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis.

3. Staveley

Models for the Springwell School fashion show are l-r: Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Staveley WRVS members who attended the annual Derbyshire WRVS rally at Bolsover Castle May 24th 1979

4. Staveley

Staveley WRVS members who attended the annual Derbyshire WRVS rally at Bolsover Castle May 24th 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

