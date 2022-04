Here we take a look back at life in the town’s big-name factories down the decades.

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

1. Donkins Bryan Donkins works 1952. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher Photo Sales

2. Factory view View from Tube works chimney looking north over Bryan Donkins works, June 1958. Photo: Chesterfield Library\JohnOCannam Photo Sales

3. Familiar name Bryan Donkins works 1998. Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley Photo Sales

4. Trebor Cadbury Trebor Bassett site at Chesterfield in 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales