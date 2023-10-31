News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Derbyshire during the 1990s.Derbyshire during the 1990s.
Derbyshire during the 1990s.

Go back in time to the Nineties with these great archive photos showing what Chesterfield, Amber Valley and the Peak District looked like

We take you back 1990s in our latest retro picture feature, showing great images of events and places in Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:25 GMT

See if you recognise anyone in these great retro pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield Library and our own archives.

Zanzibar nightclub, Cavendish Sreet in Chesterfield, 1999

1. Nineties Derbyshire

Zanzibar nightclub, Cavendish Sreet in Chesterfield, 1999 Photo: J Stanley\Chesterfield library

Photo Sales
Steam train LMS Princess Margaret Rose at Midland Railway Centre

2. Nineties Derbyshire

Steam train LMS Princess Margaret Rose at Midland Railway Centre Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
View from Holywell Street to Chesterfield's Donut car park.The former multi-storey car park, now demolished and replaced, is visible in the background

3. Nineties Derbyshire

View from Holywell Street to Chesterfield's Donut car park.The former multi-storey car park, now demolished and replaced, is visible in the background Photo: Chesterfield Library

Photo Sales
HRH Princess Anne visits Bakewell Library, February 16th, 1999.

4. Nineties Derbyshire

HRH Princess Anne visits Bakewell Library, February 16th, 1999. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak DistrictDerbyshire