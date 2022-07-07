From Pink Floyd and pubs to double Wollies and a hotel - photos show how Chesterfield's Vicar Lane has changed

The street which now forms the Vicar Lane shoppping area was once home to a music venue where Pink Floyd played, two different Wollies stores a bus station and even a hotel.
Here we look back through archive photos at an area in the heart of town that has changed out all recognition
Undefined: readMore
1. Woolies
One of Chesterfield's most-missed stores, the back of Wollies is seen here from Vicar Lane
Photo: John Stanley
2. Double Yellow Lines
Vicar Lane was still open to traffic in 1989, long before it was pedestrianised, as today
Photo: John Stanley
3. Vicar Lane
Vicar Lane
Photo: Submitted
4. Last Orders
The Red Lion pub on Vicar Lane is one of a number of town pubs where last orders have been called for the final time
Photo: John Stanley