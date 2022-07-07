St James Hall on Vicar Lane, affectionately known as Jimmy's hosted parties and gigs down the years - prog rockers Pink Floyd played there in 1969
From Pink Floyd and pubs to double Wollies and a hotel - photos show how Chesterfield's Vicar Lane has changed

Few streets in Chesterfield have changed as dramatically over the years as Vicar Lane

By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:58 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:00 am

The street which now forms the Vicar Lane shoppping area was once home to a music venue where Pink Floyd played, two different Wollies stores a bus station and even a hotel.

Here we look back through archive photos at an area in the heart of town that has changed out all recognition

1. Woolies

One of Chesterfield's most-missed stores, the back of Wollies is seen here from Vicar Lane

Photo: John Stanley

2. Double Yellow Lines

Vicar Lane was still open to traffic in 1989, long before it was pedestrianised, as today

Photo: John Stanley

3. Vicar Lane

Vicar Lane

Photo: Submitted

4. Last Orders

The Red Lion pub on Vicar Lane is one of a number of town pubs where last orders have been called for the final time

Photo: John Stanley

