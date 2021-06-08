Chris Serle with his American Adventure tombstone.

From Britannia Park to the American Adventure - Derbyshire's theme park in pictures

We take a look back in time at the transition from Shipley Park to theme park and then the sad closure of the much-loved American Adventure attraction...

By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:39 pm

The American Adventure offered a slice of the wild west in the heart of Derbyshire – these pictures show the site’s transformation fom Shipley park to Britannia park in 1985 to The American Adventure Park in 1987 and its closure in 2007...

1. The American Adventure theme park

February 1989, The American Adventure theme park

Photo: Johnston Press

2. Britannia park - American Adventure theme park

Febuary 1985, Shipley Park, work started on Britannia Park.

Photo: Ripley and Heanor News

3. Construction of Britannia Park

Construction of Britannia Park - which ater became The American Adventure

Photo: JC Britains

4. Britannia Park

The official opening of Britannia Park

Photo: Johnston Press

