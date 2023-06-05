News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Retro Derbyshire photos taken in the 1960s.Retro Derbyshire photos taken in the 1960s.
Retro Derbyshire photos taken in the 1960s.

From Beatlemania to long-lost buildings - 14 great photos show Derbyshire and Chesterfield life in the swinging sixties

We’ve looked through our archives to bring you more great images from the 1960s taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District and north Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:01 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection plus our own archive, depicting what local life was like in during the sixties.

Eyes down! The opening session of the Top Rank Bingo club, Chesterfield, December 1968

1. Sixties Derbyshire

Eyes down! The opening session of the Top Rank Bingo club, Chesterfield, December 1968 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Scarsdale hospital maternity ward, Chesterfield, 1965.

2. Sixties Derbyshire

Scarsdale hospital maternity ward, Chesterfield, 1965. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

Photo Sales
The Fab Four: John Lennon plays on as fainting Beatles fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963

3. Sixties Derbyshire

The Fab Four: John Lennon plays on as fainting Beatles fans are carried from the audience at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in 1963 Photo: Alan Swift

Photo Sales
Chesterfield's West Bars seen from Shentall Gardens. Two landmark buildings that are no longer with us, the AGD and the former Market Place station, are visible in the background

4. Sixties Derbyshire

Chesterfield's West Bars seen from Shentall Gardens. Two landmark buildings that are no longer with us, the AGD and the former Market Place station, are visible in the background Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District