News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Flick through 11 great retro photos of Derbyshire hairdressers

Hairdressers in Derbyshire like to pamper their customers and make sure they leave the salon looking their best.

By Gay Bolton
9th Mar 2023, 2:38pm
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 2:39pm

A good haircut is a great advert for the business and there’s plenty of top-grade salons offering everything from a restyle to a tidy-up.

Weekends are busy for the cutting crew so booking ahead is vital if you want your favourite stylist to work their magic on your locks.

Flicking through our archives, we’ve uncovered some great retro photos of hairdressers in Chesterfield and beyond.

Staff at Ashes Hair Salon on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in 2006.

1. Chesterfield

Staff at Ashes Hair Salon on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in 2006.

Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
Emma Wicken, Suzanne Shaw, Kirsty Watson and Danielle Guy (in chair) taking part in a 24-hour event for Children in Need at Cutting Club Hair Salon, Tupton, in 2007.

2. Tupton

Emma Wicken, Suzanne Shaw, Kirsty Watson and Danielle Guy (in chair) taking part in a 24-hour event for Children in Need at Cutting Club Hair Salon, Tupton, in 2007.

Photo: Bernard Jones

Photo Sales
Members of staff at Elysium Hair, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in 2009.

3. Chesterfield

Members of staff at Elysium Hair, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in 2009.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

Photo Sales
Staff of Chatsworth Hair and Beauty, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield in 2007.

4. Chesterfield

Staff of Chatsworth Hair and Beauty, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield in 2007.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DerbyshireChesterfield