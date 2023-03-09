Hairdressers in Derbyshire like to pamper their customers and make sure they leave the salon looking their best.

A good haircut is a great advert for the business and there’s plenty of top-grade salons offering everything from a restyle to a tidy-up.

Weekends are busy for the cutting crew so booking ahead is vital if you want your favourite stylist to work their magic on your locks.

Flicking through our archives, we’ve uncovered some great retro photos of hairdressers in Chesterfield and beyond.

1 . Chesterfield Staff at Ashes Hair Salon on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden

2 . Tupton Emma Wicken, Suzanne Shaw, Kirsty Watson and Danielle Guy (in chair) taking part in a 24-hour event for Children in Need at Cutting Club Hair Salon, Tupton, in 2007. Photo: Bernard Jones

3 . Chesterfield Members of staff at Elysium Hair, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, in 2009. Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

4 . Chesterfield Staff of Chatsworth Hair and Beauty, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield in 2007. Photo: Marisa Cashill