Here are some of our favourite photos from 2007. Do you recognise anyone on them?
Flashback to Chesterfield in 2007 - see who you recognise in 10 retro photos

As 2022 draws to a close many people will be looking back on the past 12 months – a year in which we celebrated our monarch’s 70 years on the throne then mourned her passing.

By Gay Bolton
6 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 8:49am

It was also a year memorable for its heatwave which resulted in very low water levels at reservoirs in Derbyshire. Fortunately, the county didn’t experience the water rationing that the Drought Act imposed during the long hot summer of 1976.

Looking back over a year can also revive memories from decades ago. Can you remember where you were and what you were doing when these great photos from 2007 were taken?

1. Welcoming party

Angela Hill and Ash Ramsdale, of Dunston Primary School, with Romanian visitors Roxana Rostas, Cornel Rostas and Florica Rostas.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

2. Gardeners' pride

Hayden Leadbeater, Melody Watson, Alex Chauntry, Holly Bentley, Katie Wigston, and Holly Cocker from Spire Infant School's gardening team won an award at Chesterfield In Bloom.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

3. Cat's whiskers

Lauren Smith and Adele Pearson, volunteers at St Bernards Animal Sanctuary in Old Whittington, with kittens looking for forever homes.

Photo: Mike Waistell

4. Good luck!

Chesterfield footballers Jamie Jackson and Jamie Ward giving charity fashion show organiser Jayne Carr a good luck peck on the cheek at the Circle shop.

Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

