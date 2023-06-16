They are an opportunity for young and old to unite, let their hair down and have a great time. Dressing up, dancing, playing games and music are all staples of these community celebrations.

In years gone by most towns and villages would host such events thanks to the dedicated efforts of unpaid volunteers.

But with rising costs, red tape or lack of help, several have fallen by the wayside.

Ambergate Carnival (main photo), Lea and Holloway Carnival (left), Eyam Carnival (right).

If your town or village carnival or gala is lucky enough to have survived, then make sure you support it by offering to help or at the very least going along on the day to watch the fun.

How many of these community events do you remember from down the years?

Jonathan Brown, Joan Parmley, Ross McDonald, Ryan Watters, Gill Watters and Kirsty Watters in Wacky Races guise at Tupton Gala in 2007.

Player from Hasland Eagles sell cakes for club fund at Hasland Gala in 2014.

The Elm Tree Farm entry "Thriller" in the float parade at Barlow Carnival in 2009.

Brockley Primary School Enterprise Club members Lucy Turner, 10, and Morgane Baker, 11, with their stall at Bolsover Gala in 2010.

Jack Thornton, 8, and Holly Smith-Mathews, dressed as characters from Peter Pan at Pinxton Carnival in 2006.

World Cup Tableau at Wirksworth Carnival in 2006.

Firefighters Benjamin and Thomas Marsden at Eyam Carnival in 2007.

Jack Hutsby and Ryan Warner with referee Dave Clifton at Heanor Carnival in 2007.

The Oxocube Multipack entry won the best in show at Grindleford Carnival in 2007.

Pirates bring a taste of the high seas to the Lea and Holloway Carnival in 2007.

Ellie Andrews, Penny Bainbridge, Amy Pink, left to right, as the Scary Fairies at Birchover Carnival in 2007.

Spellbinding transformation into Harry Potter and friends at Bonsall Carnival in 2007.

The 2nd Bakewell Methodist Brownies on their Pirates of the Caribbean float at Bakewell Carnival in 2007

Adam Taylor, two, of Ripley has fun making a bracelet with mum Christine Noble at Crich Carnival in 2007.

Ambergate and District Playgroup aboard a float at Ambergate Carnival in 2006.

Belly dancers at Ambergate Carnival in 2006.