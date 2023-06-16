They are an opportunity for young and old to unite, let their hair down and have a great time. Dressing up, dancing, playing games and music are all staples of these community celebrations.
In years gone by most towns and villages would host such events thanks to the dedicated efforts of unpaid volunteers.
But with rising costs, red tape or lack of help, several have fallen by the wayside.
If your town or village carnival or gala is lucky enough to have survived, then make sure you support it by offering to help or at the very least going along on the day to watch the fun.
How many of these community events do you remember from down the years?