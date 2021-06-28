Flash flooding ‘day of madness’ in 2007 jogs Derbyshire residents and workers’ memories

People living in Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield overlooking the River Rother had to be rescued by firefighters, people waded waist-high through the water in Clowne, businesses at Chesterfield’s Ravenside retail park and on Chatsworth Road were faced with a costly mopping up job and the A617 bypass from Chesterfield to Mansfield was under 2ft of water.

The flash flooding on June 25, 2007, is still etched in the memory of Simon Man who posted a photo of Alma Street West under water.

He said: “I remember it vividly. It doen’t seem like 14 years ago. The street was so deep in water; you can see down the end of the street the water rushing down the river, but water level was higher that the wall at the end of the street. Chatsworth Road was flooded in parts. It was a day of madness.”

Commenting on the Old Chesterfield Pics site on Facebook, Pj Reggaequeen said: “The road to the hospital got blocked. I was visiting my dad and arrived before the floods...doctors and nurses walked from town and did 12 hour shifts on top of 12 hour shifts they’d just done to cover for staff who couldn’t make it.”

Ellie Bee added: “I worked a 12-hour shift at hospital and then stayed late as night staff couldn't get in, unbeknown my home was under 5ft of water. 10pm at night trying to find somewhere to stay as all hotels were full..nightmare for many.”

Mary Platts said on rhe social media site: “I drove a school minibus from Spinkhill to Hasland and Stretton. What was normally a 2 hour run turned into a 5 hour odyssey. Couldn’t get back to school so had to bring the bus home.”

Here are a selection of flooding photos from 2007 from our archives.

Queen's Park, Chesterfield Chesterfield's showpiece park turned into a giant paddling pool.

Hady Hill, Chesterfield The bottom of the hill flooded which meant that doctors and nurses were unable to get to and from Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Ravenside retail park, Chesterfield Businesses were forced to temporarily close because of the flooding.

Whittington Hill, Chesterfield Travelling through floodwater was difficult for pedestrians and drivers.