Fantastic photos from the 1970s show how life has changed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
Stunning black and white photos capture how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades.

Great pictures of Chesterfield and towns across nNorth Derbyshire show scenes of shops, streets and local business, which were captured by photographers of the day.

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Chesterfield police station on Beetwell Street, 1971.

Chesterfield police station on Beetwell Street, 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star

Children at Hasland Youth club, Chesterfield, in 1971

Children at Hasland Youth club, Chesterfield, in 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Heanor UDC members and officials before becoming part of Amber Valley in 1973.

Heanor UDC members and officials before becoming part of Amber Valley in 1973. Photo: George Eyre

Chesterfield Central railway station, on West Bars, in 1973.

Chesterfield Central railway station, on West Bars, in 1973. Photo: Sheffield Star

