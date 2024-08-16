Fantastic photos from the 1970s show how life has changed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Great pictures of Chesterfield and towns across nNorth Derbyshire show scenes of shops, streets and local business, which were captured by photographers of the day.
See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.
Chesterfield police station on Beetwell Street, 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star
Children at Hasland Youth club, Chesterfield, in 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
Heanor UDC members and officials before becoming part of Amber Valley in 1973. Photo: George Eyre
Chesterfield Central railway station, on West Bars, in 1973. Photo: Sheffield Star
