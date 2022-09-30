Experts from telly's Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow offer valuations at Derbyshire auction house

Adam Schoon (photo: Hansons)

Jewellery and silver expert Kate Bliss and Adam Schoon, a specialist in Chinese, Himalayan, Japanese and European works of art, will be offering free valuations at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, on Wednesday, October 12.

Both are renowned for their expertise and share their knowledge on popular television shows. Kate is a regular on Bargain Hunt and Adam, a member of The Oriental Ceramic Society of London, has appeared on Antiques Roadshow.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “This double pairing of antiques knowledge really is a date not to be missed. Kate and Adam have enormous pedigree and this is a rare opportunity to gain the benefit of their expertise. Perhaps they will make your auction dream come true.

Kate Bliss (photo: Hansons/Mark Laban)

“Both jewellery and silver and Chinese, Himalayan, and Japanese works of art are particularly sought after at auction. We are seeing exceptional prices achieved in both sectors and with a cost-of-living crisis upon us all, it’s a good time to turn any unwanted items into cash.”

Recently a Victorian garnet and yellow metal swag mourning necklace sold for £1,350 at Hansons from an estimate of £20-£30.

Chinese ceramics continue to excel and top lots in 2022 have included a tiny 13th century Southern Song hare’s fur bowl which achieved £56,000 from a £1,500-£2,000 estimate. In addition, a damaged Chinese blue and white ‘nine’ dragon bottle vase, Jiaqing mark, period 1796-1820, made £46,000 from a guide of £3,000-£5,000.

“Some of our best Oriental finds have come from Derbyshire,” said Charles. “In 2020 a tiny ‘teapot’ found during a lockdown clear-out in a South Derbyshire garage sold for £390,000 from an estimate of £20,000-£40,000. It turned out to be a rare 18th-century Qianlong wine ewer. The seller nearly gave it to a charity shop.

“So, if you own an Oriental object, piece of jewellery or silver and you’re curious to know more, come and see Kate or Adam. If you like the guide price, items can be consigned to auction on the day.”