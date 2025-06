Here we look back at some of the businesses that are sadly no longer with us – but are still remembered fondly.

We have Preedy’s on Burlington Street in 1966, staff at Johnsons Ironmongers in the 1990’s and the old Marks and Spencers building on High Street from 1982.

Take a trip with us down memory lane to revisit these long-lost shops in Chesterfield - and the hardworking people who ran them

You can view plenty more retro content from around the area, here.

1 . Army stores Wakefields Army Stores on Central Pavement, Chesterfield, 1974 Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society Photo Sales

2 . Burlington Street A look at the shops, including Dixons, on Burlington Street around 1978. Photo: R. Wilsher Photo Sales

3 . Johnsons Ironmongers 1994 (John Stanley photo).jpg Staff at Johnsons Ironmongers are pictured in 1994. Photo: John Stanley Photo Sales

4 . Preedy's The old Preedy's shop on Burlington St in 1966. Photo: Sheffield Star Photo Sales