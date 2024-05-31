Evocative pictures capture Derbyshire life in Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Ripley and Buxton down the decades

By Brian Eyre
Published 31st May 2024, 08:24 BST
Capturing events from across north Derbyshire, these images show school days, changing streets and royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

New Square in Chesterfield

New Square in Chesterfield Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Robinsons Works on Chester Street , Chesterfield, in 1986

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Robinsons Works on Chester Street , Chesterfield, in 1986 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Elder Way in Chesterfield showing the new Co-op store in 1939.

Elder Way in Chesterfield showing the new Co-op store in 1939. Photo: Chesterfield Library

The Queen's Head on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in 1987.

The Queen's Head on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in 1987. Photo: Derbyshire Times

