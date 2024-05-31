Evocative pictures capture Derbyshire life in Chesterfield, Shirebrook, Ripley and Buxton down the decades

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.
New Square in Chesterfield Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin
Firefighters tackle the blaze at Robinsons Works on Chester Street , Chesterfield, in 1986 Photo: Derbyshire Times
Elder Way in Chesterfield showing the new Co-op store in 1939. Photo: Chesterfield Library
The Queen's Head on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in 1987. Photo: Derbyshire Times