Evocative photographs capture Derbyshire life in the 1960s, 70s and 80s

By Brian Eyre
Published 19th Jul 2025, 18:16 BST
These stunning black and white images capture what life was like in towns including Chesterfield and Staveley, villages such as Holloway and Whitwell, as well as some beautiful parts of the Peak District.

We’ve looked back through the DT archives and the local studies section of Chesterfield library to bring you these images.

See who you can spot in our gallery of great photos from yesteryear.

Enjoying the warm weather, May 1976, Ripley area.

Enjoying the warm weather, May 1976, Ripley area. Photo: George Eyre

Newbold Working Mens Club, 1972.

Newbold Working Mens Club, 1972. Photo: Sheffield Star

Hope, the House of Anton restaurant, 1974.

Hope, the House of Anton restaurant, 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star

Ormonde Colliery FC, 1960s. Standing H Brown, J Steeples, L Coulton, B Sisson, K ratcliffe, B Walters, M Weston, V Machin, Front J Allen, D Weston, D Allen, B Foskett, K Shelton, A Machin and A Strange.

Ormonde Colliery FC, 1960s. Standing H Brown, J Steeples, L Coulton, B Sisson, K ratcliffe, B Walters, M Weston, V Machin, Front J Allen, D Weston, D Allen, B Foskett, K Shelton, A Machin and A Strange. Photo: Brian Eyre

