Evocative black and white photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire during the early twentieth century

By Brian Eyre
Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:43 BST
Journey back in time to see what life was like in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire during the early twentieth century

These photos, taken from our own archive as well as collections held by Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield Museum, show how life has changed down the decades

High Street Chesterfield pictured in the early 1900s.

High Street Chesterfield pictured in the early 1900s. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Chesterfield Carnival Queen (Evelyn Fox) and attendants at the Midland Station in 1935 on their way to Queen's Park for the crowning of the Queen ceremony.

Chesterfield Carnival Queen (Evelyn Fox) and attendants at the Midland Station in 1935 on their way to Queen's Park for the crowning of the Queen ceremony. Photo: Derbyshire Times\Chesterfield Library

Pictured are workers at Pearsons of Chesterfield pottery in 1925.

Pictured are workers at Pearsons of Chesterfield pottery in 1925. Photo: unknown

Everybodys hall in Brampton

Everybodys hall in Brampton Photo: Sheffield Star\unknown

