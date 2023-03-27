Easter fun: 12 cracking retro photos of Derbyshire kids with chocolate, chicks, bunnies and bonnets
Chocolate, chicks, bunnies and bonnets – it’s little wonder that children love Easter.
Fancy dress and egg hunts are as much a part of this time of year as Santa and fairy lights are at Christmas.
With schools on the brink of breaking up for the holiday, many kids will be looking forward to a cracking fortnight chock full of seasonal treats.
To whet their appetite, we’ve hunted through the archives to dig out these great photos of children with colourful hats, fluffy chicks and big bunnies.
