Easter fun: 12 cracking retro photos of Derbyshire kids with chocolate, chicks, bunnies and bonnets

Chocolate, chicks, bunnies and bonnets – it’s little wonder that children love Easter.

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:22 BST

Fancy dress and egg hunts are as much a part of this time of year as Santa and fairy lights are at Christmas.

With schools on the brink of breaking up for the holiday, many kids will be looking forward to a cracking fortnight chock full of seasonal treats.

To whet their appetite, we’ve hunted through the archives to dig out these great photos of children with colourful hats, fluffy chicks and big bunnies.

Yasmin Chadwick and Rosemarie Jones in their Easter bonnets at ABC Nursery in Inkersall.

1. 2006

Yasmin Chadwick and Rosemarie Jones in their Easter bonnets at ABC Nursery in Inkersall. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Maddie Wilks and Leah Horton, both five, with cute chicks at Heath Primary School.

2. 2009

Maddie Wilks and Leah Horton, both five, with cute chicks at Heath Primary School. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Sam Webster, 3, and Josh Wood, 12, at Easter egg hunt in Winster.

3. 2010

Sam Webster, 3, and Josh Wood, 12, at Easter egg hunt in Winster. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Jack Harris, Nathan East and Kizzy Andrassy in Easter bonnet parade at Newbold Cof E School, Chesterfield.

4. 2007

Jack Harris, Nathan East and Kizzy Andrassy in Easter bonnet parade at Newbold Cof E School, Chesterfield. Photo: Berrnard Jones

