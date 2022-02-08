Do you remember elephants in Chesterfield?

Michael Henry Fanshawe posted a photo on Facebook of circus elephants walking past the old Chesterfield Royal Hospital in the town centre. He said: “Me and my dad are on the right of the picture.” Keith Taylor comments: “I remember that very well, couldn’t believe elephants walking down the road.”

From 1890 to 1960 a travelling circus frequently visited the town and would entertain generations of families in the big top at either Queen's Park or Whittington Moor.

In later years, circus entertainers with animals including zebras and llamas would set up in a big top in off the Bowshaw roundabout near Dronfield.

However, public demand for cruelty-free enterprises resulted in a ban on travelling circuses using wild animals.

We’ve taken a look back through the archives to uncover photos of circus visits and how the masters of circus craft passed on their tricks to younger generations.

1. Two's company Ring mistress Petra Jackson and Madalane Timmis of Mondao Circus which pitched its big top in a field off Bowshaw roundabout, near Dronfield, in 2007.

2. High spirits Lydia North, 5, is taught how to spin plates by Paul Brown from Magical Mayhem at Bolsover Methodist Church's Freedom Fest circus skills session in 2010.

3. Spinning around Nadine Piper learns circus skills from entertainer Cheeky Charlie at a summer fete in Deincourt School, North Wingfield, in 2007.

4. Colourful crew Clowning around with the 'In A State Circus' at Bakewell Carnival in 2006.