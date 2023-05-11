Dancing around handbags to banging tunes – nightclubs in Derbyshire were the go-to places for a fantastic evening with your mates.

These were the venues where lifelong friendships and partnerships were formed and where lots of beer was supped judging by the sticky carpets.

We asked our Facebook followers: “What is Derbyshire’s best ever nightclub?” and one stood head and shoulders above the rest….. Chesterfield’s legendary Aquarius nightclub.

Chris Hutton said “Akka (the colloquial name for the Aquarius) was known all over Europe. I remember coaches in Presto car park”

Joanne Stanton Wilson also hailed the Aquarius as her favourite. She said: “We had such a pick of great nightclubs. We were out every other weekend after a 12-hour shift and back to work on three hours sleep – happy days.”

The Carlton Club on Duke Street, Whittington Moor in the Sixties, Jingles nightclub in the Seventies and Zanzibar in the early noughties are among the Chesterfield clubs fondly remembered.

Elsewhere in the county The Pavilion in Matlock Bath, Level 2 in Buxton and the Pink Coconut in Derby also attracted honourable mentions.

Moulin Rouge Andy B. Barker posted: "Moulin Rouge - met the wife there 37 plus years ago." Photo shows two Moulin Rougers with the club's DJ Nick Jones.

Aquarius, Chesterfield Daryl Ward posted: "Jingles was the first one for me and absolutely loved it. When I discovered the Aquarius that was a real game changer - don't think I missed a Saturday night there for years."

Zanzibar, Chesterfield Lee Powazysnki wrote: "Zanzibar with three different rooms and the different genres of music played in each one over two floors back in the early 00s."

Adam & Eve, Chesterfield Jeffrey Michael Bird posted: "Adam & Eve...always a good night out."

