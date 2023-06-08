Derbyshire well dressings that live on in people's memories including THAT Princess Diana petal picture in Chesterfield

Well-dressing season is blooming in Derbyshire with towns and villages displaying their pretty petalled pictures.

The colourful works of art which draw hundreds of visitors are the result of many hours of unpaid work by dedicated volunteers.

Well-dressing is a tradition in Derbyshire, said to have been introduced by the Celts and frowned on by early Christians who saw the custom as water worship. The craft was reintroduced in 1349 at Tissington after the village escaped the Black Death that swept through England.

In more recent times, well dressing became a hot topic around the world when a petal picture of Princess Diana was erected in Chesterfield market place. We couldn’t resist showing you that famous tableau again, along with Derbyshire well dressings that have attracted more favourable comments down the years.

Chesterfield's well dressing in 2007 made headlines around the world.

Karen Shacklock and Sue Broomhead with the finished well dressing in Elmton in 2010.

Ava Templeman and James Chatten celebrate Gosforth pre-school's 30th anniversary year in 2007.

Well dressing on The Fleet, Belper, in the 1960s. Photo submitted by Adrian Farmer.

