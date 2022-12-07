News you can trust since 1855
Snow fall through the years in Derbyshire
Snow fall through the years in Derbyshire

Derbyshire snow pictures from 1947 to modern times

Derbyshire has experienced an unusually mild autumn but another ‘Beast from the East’ means things could turn much frostier as we head into winter.

By Brian Eyre
28 minutes ago

These photos show how Derbyshire has faired with snow – from when it was hit by one of the harshest winters on record in 1947, with roads buried under huge mounds of snow – to winters less severe and some recent bad ones.

1. Snowy Derbyshire

In 1940, a vehicle navigates a road cut through very deep snow drifts at Combs

Photo: unknown

2. Snowy Derbyshire

Walking through a snow-covered Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield

Photo: BWJ

3. Snowy Derbyshire

Chesterfield's Christmas tree looks especially festive under this covering of snow

Photo: BWJ

4. Snowy Derbyshire

Chesterfield High Street covered in snow in 1981.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

