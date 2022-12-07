Derbyshire snow pictures from 1947 to modern times
Derbyshire has experienced an unusually mild autumn but another ‘Beast from the East’ means things could turn much frostier as we head into winter.
By Brian Eyre
28 minutes ago
These photos show how Derbyshire has faired with snow – from when it was hit by one of the harshest winters on record in 1947, with roads buried under huge mounds of snow – to winters less severe and some recent bad ones.
