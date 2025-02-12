Derbyshire retro: We take you back to the swinging sixties with 20 great photos of Chesterfield, the Peak District and Amber Valley towns

By Brian Eyre
Published 12th Feb 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 23:15 BST

We’ve searched our archives to bring you our latest selection of pictures from the 1960s

It was the original decade of Cool Britannia as the Beatles swept the world and the mini-skirt and mop-top were fashion essentials.

England won the football World Cup and women’s lib came to the fore, with civil rights and protests over Vietnam taking centre stage in America.

But what was life like here in Derbyshire back in the 1960s?

There evocative photos give us a glimpse of how we used to live 60 years ago – and how much things have changed down the decades

See if you can remember these events or are you or your friends in one of the pictures?

Miss VIP 1968

1. Retro Derbyshire

Miss VIP 1968 Photo: George Eyre

Children enjoy splashing in the pool at Alfreton Lido in the 1960s

2. Retro Derbyshire

Children enjoy splashing in the pool at Alfreton Lido in the 1960s Photo: George Eyre

Bakewell Cattle Market, 1966.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Bakewell Cattle Market, 1966. Photo: Sheffield Star

Exhibiting flowers at the John Warren show in 1962.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Exhibiting flowers at the John Warren show in 1962. Photo: Brian Eyre

