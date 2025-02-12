It was the original decade of Cool Britannia as the Beatles swept the world and the mini-skirt and mop-top were fashion essentials.

England won the football World Cup and women’s lib came to the fore, with civil rights and protests over Vietnam taking centre stage in America.

But what was life like here in Derbyshire back in the 1960s?

There evocative photos give us a glimpse of how we used to live 60 years ago – and how much things have changed down the decades

See if you can remember these events or are you or your friends in one of the pictures?

2 . Retro Derbyshire Children enjoy splashing in the pool at Alfreton Lido in the 1960s Photo: George Eyre Photo Sales