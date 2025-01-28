Derbyshire retro: Take a nostalgic journey back 40 years as we revisit the 1980s in Chesterfield, Ripley, Alfreton and Buxton

By Brian Eyre
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:56 GMT
Re-visit the 1980s with these great black and white pictures we selected from our archives

See what our photographers captured in these fantastic pictures, taken in the 1980s. See if you can remember these events or are you or your friends in one of the pictures?

Picture shows Prince Charles talking to people in the crowd during his walkabout in Chesterfield. 1981.

1. Retro Chesterfield

Picture shows Prince Charles talking to people in the crowd during his walkabout in Chesterfield. 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star

Tony Benn and his wife in Chesterfield's Market Square on the 2nd March 1984

2. Chesterfield's Market Square

Tony Benn and his wife in Chesterfield's Market Square on the 2nd March 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Ripley all Saints church bazaar pictured in 1986.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Ripley all Saints church bazaar pictured in 1986. Photo: George Eyre

Queen Elizabeth II pictured on her visit to Derbyshire 15th March 1985

4. Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II pictured on her visit to Derbyshire 15th March 1985 Photo: Julia Armstrong

