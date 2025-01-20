Derbyshire retro: 40 nostalgic pictures to take you back to 1985 including construction of Chesterfield bypass

By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 21:17 BST
Journey back 40 years with these great photos from the year 1985 – when the A61 relief road and Britannia Park, which became the American Adventure, were all being constructed.

See what our photographers captured in these fantastic pictures, all taken in 1985.

From Chesterfield to the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley, can you remember these events or are you or your friends in one of the pictures?

Runners try out the brand new Chesterfield bypass on a fun day marking its opening in 1985.

1. Derbyshire 1985

Runners try out the brand new Chesterfield bypass on a fun day marking its opening in 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

The nationwide geology club annual dinner held at the blue john cave, Castleton, 1985.

2. Derbyshire 1985

The nationwide geology club annual dinner held at the blue john cave, Castleton, 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

Hope Show in 1985.

3. Derbyshire 1985

Hope Show in 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield's new bypass, 1985.

4. Derbyshire 1985

Chesterfield's new bypass, 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

