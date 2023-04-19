World Cup fever gripped football fans, a whale took a dip in the River Thames and bird flu was discovered in Scotland. Can you remember these events of 2006 and what you were doing in Derbyshire that year?
Our photographers were out and about in the country capturing lovely pictures of schoolchildren, publicans and competition winners.
Can you spot anyone you know in our retro gallery?
1. Friendly dragon
Charlotte Oxley, Connor Gregory, Caitlin South and Gemma Barthorpe with a Chinese dragon at Whitecotes School, Chesterfield. Photo: Bernard Jones
2. Winning toast
The Crooks pop a champagne cork to celebrate winning the Derbyshire Times band of the year competition. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Celebratory drink
Kim and Jackie Beresford of the Old Poets Corner, Ashover, celebrate winning pub of the year. Photo: Bernard Jones
4. Character forming
James Rowson, Natasha Dolman and Amy Harris at Crich Infants School's book day. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne