Derbyshire people are captured in 9 great retro photos from 2006

World Cup fever gripped football fans, a whale took a dip in the River Thames and bird flu was discovered in Scotland. Can you remember these events of 2006 and what you were doing in Derbyshire that year?

By Gay Bolton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST

Our photographers were out and about in the country capturing lovely pictures of schoolchildren, publicans and competition winners.

Can you spot anyone you know in our retro gallery?

Charlotte Oxley, Connor Gregory, Caitlin South and Gemma Barthorpe with a Chinese dragon at Whitecotes School, Chesterfield.

1. Friendly dragon

Charlotte Oxley, Connor Gregory, Caitlin South and Gemma Barthorpe with a Chinese dragon at Whitecotes School, Chesterfield. Photo: Bernard Jones

The Crooks pop a champagne cork to celebrate winning the Derbyshire Times band of the year competition.

2. Winning toast

The Crooks pop a champagne cork to celebrate winning the Derbyshire Times band of the year competition. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Kim and Jackie Beresford of the Old Poets Corner, Ashover, celebrate winning pub of the year.

3. Celebratory drink

Kim and Jackie Beresford of the Old Poets Corner, Ashover, celebrate winning pub of the year. Photo: Bernard Jones

James Rowson, Natasha Dolman and Amy Harris at Crich Infants School's book day.

4. Character forming

James Rowson, Natasha Dolman and Amy Harris at Crich Infants School's book day. Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

