News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
37 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
40 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Derbyshire people and their lovely dogs in 11 great retro photos

Playful pups, champion canines, desperate dogs – pictures of four-legged furries in Derbyshire tug the heart-strings like no other animals can.

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

We’ve dug deep into the archives to uncover these great photos of fun-loving friends, homeless hounds, prize-winning pooches and even a life-saver.

If you have a photo of you and your favourite pet in times gone by, please send us a copy with some details.

Nine-year-old Adam Froggett of Clay Cross, pictured with puppy Milo which was born with organs the wrong way round in 2006.

1. Puppy love

Nine-year-old Adam Froggett of Clay Cross, pictured with puppy Milo which was born with organs the wrong way round in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Lauren Smith, left, and Catherine Tanczak with abandoned collie pups Belle and Jingle at St Bernard's Animal Sanctuary, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, in 2007.

2. Rescue pups

Lauren Smith, left, and Catherine Tanczak with abandoned collie pups Belle and Jingle at St Bernard's Animal Sanctuary, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, in 2007. Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Andreas Stefansson and Rebecca Kennell with American bulldog puppies at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter in 2007.

3. New arrivals

Andreas Stefansson and Rebecca Kennell with American bulldog puppies at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter in 2007. Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
Two-year-old Jack Allsop-Smith of Matlock and his new puppy Moll have fun in the town's snow-covered Hall Leys Park in 2010.

4. Playtime pals

Two-year-old Jack Allsop-Smith of Matlock and his new puppy Moll have fun in the town's snow-covered Hall Leys Park in 2010. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Derbyshire