Playful pups, champion canines, desperate dogs – pictures of four-legged furries in Derbyshire tug the heart-strings like no other animals can.
We’ve dug deep into the archives to uncover these great photos of fun-loving friends, homeless hounds, prize-winning pooches and even a life-saver.
If you have a photo of you and your favourite pet in times gone by, please send us a copy with some details.
1. Puppy love
Nine-year-old Adam Froggett of Clay Cross, pictured with puppy Milo which was born with organs the wrong way round in 2006. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Rescue pups
Lauren Smith, left, and Catherine Tanczak with abandoned collie pups Belle and Jingle at St Bernard's Animal Sanctuary, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, in 2007. Photo: Roger Nadal
3. New arrivals
Andreas Stefansson and Rebecca Kennell with American bulldog puppies at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter in 2007. Photo: Terry Walden
4. Playtime pals
Two-year-old Jack Allsop-Smith of Matlock and his new puppy Moll have fun in the town's snow-covered Hall Leys Park in 2010. Photo: Paul Robinson