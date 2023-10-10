News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire in 'black and white' - 23 fascinating photos show factory workers, miners and farmers over the last 100 years

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST

These photos provide an insight of how the workforce and workplace has changed over the last century.

Pictured are miners, farmers and workers in the growing engineering industry which provided a lot of jobs because of the machinery.

Big factories have long gone and with them the camaraderie that the large workforces enjoyed over the years.

Here’s a look back at some of the industries and jobs that have vanished and the team spirit that prevailed amongst colleagues.

Seeking a safer place to make sweets, far from Nazi bombs, the firm found an old brewery in Derbyshire. Created within the chaos of wartime, the Chesterfield factory was to become one of Trebor’s most important operations.

1. Trebor sweet factory

Seeking a safer place to make sweets, far from Nazi bombs, the firm found an old brewery in Derbyshire. Created within the chaos of wartime, the Chesterfield factory was to become one of Trebor’s most important operations. Photo: submit

John Smedley factory workers. The business was founded in 1784, at Lea Mills, in Matlock, by John Smedley and his associate Peter Nightingale. Inspired by Richard Arkwright who had pioneered the factory system 13 years earlier, the pair set about building a spinning mill. Lea Mills was an ideal setting – the brook that runs through the village provided motive power and a constant source of running water.

2. John Smedley

John Smedley factory workers. The business was founded in 1784, at Lea Mills, in Matlock, by John Smedley and his associate Peter Nightingale. Inspired by Richard Arkwright who had pioneered the factory system 13 years earlier, the pair set about building a spinning mill. Lea Mills was an ideal setting – the brook that runs through the village provided motive power and a constant source of running water. Photo: submit

A production-built, Rolls Royce RB 211 three-shaft turbofan power unit at the Derby factory's Aero Division as used in Lockheed L-1011 TriStars. The fan module is pictured balanced on a Schenck HL50 machine which is unusually large and measures 'unbalance' forces rather than displacement. Pictured taken on January 7, 1971. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. Rolls Royce

A production-built, Rolls Royce RB 211 three-shaft turbofan power unit at the Derby factory's Aero Division as used in Lockheed L-1011 TriStars. The fan module is pictured balanced on a Schenck HL50 machine which is unusually large and measures 'unbalance' forces rather than displacement. Pictured taken on January 7, 1971. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

Women machining garments at Lea Mills, Matlock, in May, 1968. Founded in 1784 by Thomas Smedley the mills have been modernised by the present company, John Smedley Ltd. (Photo by George Freston/Getty Images)

4. Lea Mills

Women machining garments at Lea Mills, Matlock, in May, 1968. Founded in 1784 by Thomas Smedley the mills have been modernised by the present company, John Smedley Ltd. (Photo by George Freston/Getty Images) Photo: George Freston

