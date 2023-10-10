Derbyshire in 'black and white' - 23 fascinating photos show factory workers, miners and farmers over the last 100 years

2 . John Smedley

John Smedley factory workers. The business was founded in 1784, at Lea Mills, in Matlock, by John Smedley and his associate Peter Nightingale. Inspired by Richard Arkwright who had pioneered the factory system 13 years earlier, the pair set about building a spinning mill. Lea Mills was an ideal setting – the brook that runs through the village provided motive power and a constant source of running water.