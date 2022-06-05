Derbyshire historians' new book explores Hasland of olden days

One of the memorials created that year to Queen Victoria was a project to write the history of every local community in England, county by county. Since then, the Victoria County History has had its ups and downs but is still going strong after more than a century.

For Derbyshire, books were published in 1905 and 1907, but then the project lapsed until 2000, when it was revived with support from the county council, Nottingham University and individual well-wishers, who came together to form the Derbyshire Victoria County History Trust.

The trust has since produced books on Bolsover and neighbouring villages, Hardwick Hall, and the streets and houses of Chesterfield.

A History of Hasland goes on sale for the first time on Wednesday, June 16.

Its latest publication is a history of Hasland, the first of several planned on the suburbs making up modern Chesterfield, which were once rural villages within the large parish served by the Crooked Spire.

The old township of Hasland included Grassmoor and Birdholme, and the smaller communities of Spital, Hady, Winsick and Corbriggs. In the late 19th century Hasland, Birdholme and Spital became densely populated suburbs, while Grassmoor grew into a large colliery village. All these places are included in the book which offers the first published history of Grassmoor and Birdholme.

Compiled by a team of local historians led by Philip Riden, an honorary research fellow at Nottingham University, the book deals with landed estates, farming and industry, churches and chapels, schools and leisure activities.

Philip said: “'I am delighted to see this book out after several years' work by Derbyshire VCH Trust members. I hope local residents will enjoy reading it and finding out more about their community's past.”

Philip Riden led the team of historians who compiled the book, A History of Hasland.

A large-format hardback, A History of Hasland runs to 200 pages, including 18 pages of colour plates and eight maps.

The book will be launched at an event in the Devonshire Arms on Mansfield Road, Hasland on Wednesday, June 15, when Philip Riden will give a short talk about the publication and copies will be on sale for the first time. All local residents interested in the history of their community are very welcome to go along and find out more.