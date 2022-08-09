Derbyshire gran relives happiest days of her life in run-up to school reunion

Back row, left to right: ??, Christopher Eaton, Brent Dring, Paul Flint, Paul Garforth, Kevin Wood, David Wilson, Kevin Lawson, Alan Morton, Billy Carr. Middle row, left to right: Carl Darrington, Keith Hammond (Stan), Lesley Holland, Mary Copeland, Sunita ?, Marie Lyons, Liz Wilde, Lynn Revill, Joy Haslam, Julie Sharpe, Bobby Smith, Kevin Ward. Front row: Sharon King, June Bowens, Diane Charlton, Sue Jarvis, Mrs Ball (form tutor) Julie Stevens, Helen Ramsden, Lorraine Smith and Margaret Taylor.

Pleasley Hill Secondary Modern School's class of 1974 will be brought back together in the village where they were educated.

Lorraine Walters, who was helped by classmates to track down the former pupils, is hoping that at least 36 of them will be chatting over old times during the reunion at Cakefield Cakes Tearooms in Pleasley on August 20.

For seven months Lorraine, nee Smith, has been busy contacting ex-pupils through social media and phone calls – but there are half a dozen that she has been unable to find. They are Christopher Barlow, Kevin Ward, Michael Raynor, Paul Flint (joined the Navy), Mary Copeland and Helen Ramsden.

Carol Saint, Lorraine Smith, Lesley Holland and Rosie Clayton in their first year at Pleasley Hill Secondary Modern School, dancing to Siimple Simon in the school's talent show in October 1969.

She said: “The reunion came about when Marie Lyons sent our old school photo to Paul Garforth, who lives in London. He sent it over to me and said ‘Wouldn’t it be great to get a reunion going. I’ll pass on details of who I’ve been in touch with’. I sent them messages and the replies started coming in.”

Lorraine, who now lives in Alfreton, said: “I loved school – it was the best time. Everyone got on so well, there was no bullying, it was a really good community school.

"I loved maths. My teacher was Mr Maurice Wright and he got the class interacting and kept everything animated.

"Our form teacher was Mrs Ann-Marie Ball and she is still alive. One of the people I contacted works in Savers, the cosmetics store, and said that Mrs Ball comes into the shop. I have asked her to pass my number on – it would be lovely to get Mrs Ball to the reunion.

“Sharon King, Jane Canning and myself were called The Three Musketeers at school. Jane and I had known each other since we were six and were friends for around 56 years.”

Sadly, Jane passed away in November last year – one of eight in the class of 74 who are no longer around to share their memories of school.

Lorraine grew up in Pleasley and after leaving school continued her education at West Notts College where she did a course in business studies.

She worked in finance for a company in Cambridgeshire for 32 years after having a son and a daughter.

Now a grandmother of four, Lorraine said that after being made redundant she moved back to the area to be closer to her family.