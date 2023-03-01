Derbyshire children transformed into fantasy characters for nine retro photos celebrating World Book Day
Children all over Derbyshire will be looking forward to dressing up as their favourite storybook characters.
It’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 2, when schools will celebrate the importance of reading by encouraging pupils to turn up in their favourite fancy dress outfits.
Don’t forget to send in photos of your children in their storybook costumes.
Meanwhile, we’ve flicked back through our archives to uncover our favourite World Book Day photos of years gone by. Can you spot anyone you know?
