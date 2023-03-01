News you can trust since 1855
Ellie Parnham (Alice), Kian Johnson (Troll), Maisie Bell (Sleeping Beauty) and Thomas Foxall (Turtle), pictured clockwise from left at Clay Cross Infants School in 2007.
Derbyshire children transformed into fantasy characters for nine retro photos celebrating World Book Day

Children all over Derbyshire will be looking forward to dressing up as their favourite storybook characters.

By Gay Bolton
1 hour ago

It’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 2, when schools will celebrate the importance of reading by encouraging pupils to turn up in their favourite fancy dress outfits.

Don’t forget to send in photos of your children in their storybook costumes.

Meanwhile, we’ve flicked back through our archives to uncover our favourite World Book Day photos of years gone by. Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Superheroes' support

Jake, Ella and Harley dressed as their favourite storybook characters at Stepping Stones day nursery, Clay Cross in 2016.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. In disguise

Katy Phipps, dressed as Burglar Betty, steals off with her favourite book at Wigley Primary School, near Old Brampton, in 2007.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

3. Colourful crew

Children at Spire Nursery & Infant School, Chesterfield, celebrating World Book Day in 2020.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Booking in

Frankie Hodgkinson (Hungry Caterpillar), Ruby Treanor (Dalmatian) and Jessie Summerhayes (Hobbit) at Carsington and Hopton Primary School's celebration in 2006.

Photo: Paul Robinson

