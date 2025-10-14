Derbyshire as it used to be: nostalgic photos of the swinging sixties will leave you feeling sentimental

By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:43 BST
We’ve gone back to the swinging sixties with the latest look back into our picture archives.

These great pictures, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, vividly show what life was like here six decades ago.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Chesterfield GPO staff testing new postal trolleys in 1967

1. Sixties Derbyshire

Chesterfield GPO staff testing new postal trolleys in 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Looking down on Stephenson Place, in Chesterfield, in 1962.

2. Sixties Derbyshire

Looking down on Stephenson Place, in Chesterfield, in 1962. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

Burlington Street, Chesterfield, in 1966.

3. Sixties Derbyshire

Burlington Street, Chesterfield, in 1966. Photo: Sheffield Star

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire in 1961

4. Sixties Derbyshire

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire in 1961 Photo: Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the sixties

