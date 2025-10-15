Derbyshire as it used to be - moving photos show how life has changed down the decades

By Brian Eyre
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:50 BST
These great pictures show how life has changed down the years in communities across Derbyshire.

They capture moments in time in Chesterfield and towns in Amber Valley, Heanor, Ripley plus local villages.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Saltergate, in Chesterfield, looking west from Holywell Cross in 1910.

Saltergate, in Chesterfield, looking west from Holywell Cross in 1910. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

First council flats opened in Langley Mill ceremony in 1961.

First council flats opened in Langley Mill ceremony in 1961. Photo: George Eyre

Herbert Wragg retries from GC Britains, 1970s

Herbert Wragg retries from GC Britains, 1970s Photo: George Eyre

Beetwell Street, in Chesterfield, looking West in the 1930s

Beetwell Street, in Chesterfield, looking West in the 1930s Photo: Chesterfield Library\borough eng

