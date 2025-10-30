Derbyshire Times news bulletin 30th October

Derbyshire as it used to be - evocative black and white photos capture long-lost past

These evocative black and white photos capture Derbyshire life from the past, showing us how much things used to be over the decades.

They capture moments in time in Chesterfield and towns in Amber Valley, the Peak District plus local villages.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Cavendish Street and Regal Cinema.c.1950 Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Heanor LOF gala float, 1977. Photo: George Eyre

Heanor v Matlock crowd photo, 1962 Photo: George Eyre

Black smoke towers in the air as a bulldozer tries to expose the underground fire on the main railway line embankment at Sheepbridge near Chesterfield. Photo: Sheffield Star

