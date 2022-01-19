Dance school pupils in Brampton, hip-hop artistes in Newbold and dancers at a festival in Killamarsh, clockwise from top.
Dancers turn back time in 10 memorable photos from Chesterfield and beyond

Parents of children who are learning how to dance will know how excited they get when they’re getting ready for a show.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:01 pm

From gorgeous gowns to colourful Whether you’re channelling Darcey Bussell, Giovanni Pernice or Michael Flatley, there are schools and groups to guide you.

Specialist schools throughout the county are geared up to give youngsters the skills, qualifications and confidence needed to dance with the stars.

Community events such as pantomimes and festivals also provide opportunities to take the first steps on the road to hitting the big time.

Here are a few of our favourite photos of Derbyshire’s dancers in years gone by.

1. Pirates ahoy!

Do you recognise anyone in this photo that was taken at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, in 2007? Can you tell us what the troupe won the cup for?

Photo: Submitted

2. Celebration time

Chloe Khurana, Sita Khurana, Tara Sahu, Sara Sahu, Sanjukta Sahu, Rani Sahu, Shradha Mishra, Sushri Wells, Ankita Paul preview their Diwali dance at Chesterfield Asian Centre in 2010.

Photo: BWJ

3. Big challenge

Charlie Bridges and James Hawton, pupils at the Vanessa School of Dance in Belper, audition for the Billy Elliot show in London in 2006.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Guiding light

Bollywood dancer Nisha Lall instructs pupils at Kensington Junior School in Ilkeston in 2007.

Photo: Brian Eyre

