Chesterfield’s lost shops: Images of vanished shops from the early 1900s to the 1980s

By Brian Eyre
Published 28th May 2025, 14:47 BST
Chesterfield’s town centre and high street is ever-changing, with businesses and stores coming and going down the decades

Here we’ve looked back through our archives, as well as pictures from Chesterfield Photographic Society, to put together this gallery of shops that’s sure to bring back memories.

From familar big names to stores that have long since gone from the town, here we look back at some of the many places that we – and generations of our families – used to visit.

Taylor Bros Ltd shop, Chesterfield, in the early 1900s

Taylor Bros Ltd shop, Chesterfield, in the early 1900s Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Swallows, Burlington Strret, Chesterfield in 1899.

Swallows, Burlington Strret, Chesterfield in 1899. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

S.Elliott sweet shop, Chesterfield, in the early 1900s

S.Elliott sweet shop, Chesterfield, in the early 1900s Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Nottingham House in the early 1900s.

Nottingham House in the early 1900s. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

