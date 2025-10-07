Chesterfield the way it used to be - nostalgic photos of lost restaurants where we ate in years gone by

Sadly, not all the restaurants where we’ve enjoyed great food are still with us today. We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these photos of much-missed eateries from yesteryear.

From steaks and fry-ups to ravioli and chimichangas, here’s what was on the menu in the town over the years…

Renato's was a popular Italian restaurant on Corporation Street, opposite the Pomegranate theatre

Bejeranos was considered one of THE places to eat in the eighties. The restaurant, which was located inside the former Chesterfield Hotel near the railway station is seen here back in 1986.

Non Solo Vino was located on Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, near the Morrison's roundabout and offered a range of Italian food and, of course, wine. It's seen here in 2010, while the building is now home to the Little White Dress bridal store.