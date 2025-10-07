Chesterfield the way it used to be - nostalgic photos of lost restaurants where we ate in years gone by

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:30 BST
There has never been a shortage of places to eat out in Chesterfield – whether that’s grabbing a full English at the Friary Grill or enjoying fine-dining with no menu at Buckingham’s.

Sadly, not all the restaurants where we’ve enjoyed great food are still with us today. We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these photos of much-missed eateries from yesteryear.

From steaks and fry-ups to ravioli and chimichangas, here’s what was on the menu in the town over the years…

Renato's was a popular Italian restaurant on Corporation Street, opposite the Pomegranate theatre

1. Renato's

Renato's was a popular Italian restaurant on Corporation Street, opposite the Pomegranate theatre Photo: Google

Bejeranos was considered one of THE places to eat in the eighties. The restaurant, which was located inside the former Chesterfield Hotel near the railway station is seen here back in 1986.

2. Bejeranos

Bejeranos was considered one of THE places to eat in the eighties. The restaurant, which was located inside the former Chesterfield Hotel near the railway station is seen here back in 1986. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Non Solo Vino was located on Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, near the Morrison's roundabout and offered a range of Italian food and, of course, wine. It's seen here in 2010, while the building is now home to the Little White Dress bridal store.

3. Non Solo Vino

Non Solo Vino was located on Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, near the Morrison's roundabout and offered a range of Italian food and, of course, wine. It's seen here in 2010, while the building is now home to the Little White Dress bridal store. Photo: Roger Nadal

Buckingham's restaurant, on Newbold Road, was a firm favourite for foodies. Famous as 'The Restaurant with One Table’ it opened in 2000 and served it's last dish in 2019 following the sad death of owner and chef Nick Buckingham. It was unique in the town as all customers dined round one table, and there was no menu.

4. Buckingham's

Buckingham's restaurant, on Newbold Road, was a firm favourite for foodies. Famous as 'The Restaurant with One Table’ it opened in 2000 and served it's last dish in 2019 following the sad death of owner and chef Nick Buckingham. It was unique in the town as all customers dined round one table, and there was no menu. Photo: Marisa Cashill

