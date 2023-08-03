Chesterfield retro: Back in time to wedding days in Derbyshire where happy couples ring the changes in 14 pictures

Weddings are the happiest, most memorable days of your life when you arrive in style, look your best and have a party with friends and family.

Some people have chosen to celebrate the day rather differently in Derbyshire as a trawl through our achives has uncovered.

We couldn’t resist sharing a few ‘mock weddings’. Who knows, the tiny brides and grooms in our photos might grow up to be lifelong partners!

With the wedding season in full swing, don’t forget to share photos and stories of your special day. If you are getting married this year, get in touch by emailing: [email protected]

1 . 2010 Halloween wedding day for Annalea and Sean Bown who were married at Chesterfield Register Office. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . 1983 Jacqueline Buels and Kevin Lilley, both of Station Road, Eckington had a teddy boys themed wedding day when they married at Chesterfield Register Office. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . 2006 Joanne and Graham Flint married at Chesterfield Register Office and had a wedding breakfast of fish and chips and ice cream 99s at their home in Highfield View Road, Newbold. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . 2021 Kayleigh Yeates arrived on a motorbike, flanked by outriders, for her wedding to Paul Rodgers at Chesterfield Town Hall. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

