Chesterfield retro: 14 great photos show popular landlords and landladies down the years and the important role they play in communities

A unique facet of British life, pubs have played an important role in communities across Chesterfield for many years.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 23rd Jan 2023, 21:15 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

Providing a place to meet and socialise, a focal point for charity fundraisers and also jobs for local people.

Millions of pints have been poured by these landlords and landladies over the years but which publicans bring back memories?

So raise a glass to your local pub – part of Chesterfield’s history and heritage – a cornerstone for communities across the borough.

Pictured at the Royal Oak pub, in The Shambles, Chesterfield, were managers Emma Randall, and Josh Clarke, in February 2005.

1. The Royal Oak

Pictured at the Royal Oak pub, in The Shambles, Chesterfield, were managers Emma Randall, and Josh Clarke, in February 2005. Photo: Mike Waistell

Wendy Wilson is pictured at Brampton Ale House fun day in September 2008. Also pictured are Ronald Frost and Sally Frost.

2. Brampton Ale House

Wendy Wilson is pictured at Brampton Ale House fun day in September 2008. Also pictured are Ronald Frost and Sally Frost. Photo: Terry Walden

Pictured at the Market Pub, in New Square, Chesterfield, where the MarkeTears Investment Club members - Andy Woodward, Dave Sampson, Dave Tomlinson, Mark Lodge, Ted Brooker, John Brear, Marie Sampson, Howard Borrell, Margaret Borrell, Ian Randel, and Keith Toone, in May 2001.

3. The Market Pub

Pictured at the Market Pub, in New Square, Chesterfield, where the MarkeTears Investment Club members - Andy Woodward, Dave Sampson, Dave Tomlinson, Mark Lodge, Ted Brooker, John Brear, Marie Sampson, Howard Borrell, Margaret Borrell, Ian Randel, and Keith Toone, in May 2001. Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

Charity headshave at The Rutland to support Ashgate Hospice. Ellen Shaw is pictured shaving Sam Madin's head, in March 2009.

4. The Rutland

Charity headshave at The Rutland to support Ashgate Hospice. Ellen Shaw is pictured shaving Sam Madin's head, in March 2009. Photo: bwj

