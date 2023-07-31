Chesterfield retro: 14 great photos show popular landlords and landladies down the years and the important role they play in communities
A unique facet of British life, pubs have played an important role in communities across Chesterfield for many years.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 23rd Jan 2023, 21:15 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:07 BST
Providing a place to meet and socialise, a focal point for charity fundraisers and also jobs for local people.
Millions of pints have been poured by these landlords and landladies over the years but which publicans bring back memories?
So raise a glass to your local pub – part of Chesterfield’s history and heritage – a cornerstone for communities across the borough.
