Chesterfield memories: Looking back at shops and buildings that have vanished from our high street

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
Our high streets and town centres are always changing – along with the way we doing our shopping and where – with some stores disappearing and being replaced by new brands and names.

We’ve been digging through our archives, along with images from Chesterfield library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great photos of shops and buildings you’ll remember from days gone by.

Woolworths opened in Chesterfield in September 1929. In 1976 the original Woolworths building on Burlington Street was demolished, and a new larger store was built on Vicar Lane. It closed in 1999.

1. Woolworths

Woolworths opened in Chesterfield in September 1929. In 1976 the original Woolworths building on Burlington Street was demolished, and a new larger store was built on Vicar Lane. It closed in 1999. Photo: submit

Chesterfield market hall in the 1970s, shortly before its clock tower dome was replaced in a 1980 restoration project.

2. Our town through time: New Square

Chesterfield market hall in the 1970s, shortly before its clock tower dome was replaced in a 1980 restoration project. Photo: ugc

Chesterfield market place looking down the High Street and Burlington Street. The much-loved Hudsons music store can be seen on the left.

3. Retro Chesterfield

Chesterfield market place looking down the High Street and Burlington Street. The much-loved Hudsons music store can be seen on the left. Photo: Derbyshire Times

View looking towards Rose Hilland the Town Hall from Chesterfield Market Hall in 1959

4. Retro Derbyshire

View looking towards Rose Hilland the Town Hall from Chesterfield Market Hall in 1959 Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

