Chesterfield memories: Looking back at shops and buildings that have vanished from our high street

We’ve been digging through our archives, along with images from Chesterfield library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great photos of shops and buildings you’ll remember from days gone by.

Woolworths opened in Chesterfield in September 1929. In 1976 the original Woolworths building on Burlington Street was demolished, and a new larger store was built on Vicar Lane. It closed in 1999.

Chesterfield market hall in the 1970s, shortly before its clock tower dome was replaced in a 1980 restoration project.

Chesterfield market place looking down the High Street and Burlington Street. The much-loved Hudsons music store can be seen on the left.