The party at Old Whittington to mark Queen Elizabeth's coronation. John Cuttriss is second from the right on the back row.

Reminiscing on the Queen’s coronation, John Cuttriss, 85, who lives in Newbold, said: “Our little indoor (because of rain) street party was on the end of Prospect Road, Old Whittington. We sat in rows of friends and neighbours, all crowded round a television set, grans and grandads, mums and dads, all us kids as well. We had cups of tea and beer and sherry for the grown-ups, we sang songs about the Golden Coach along with Billy Cotton and his band.

"A proper knees-up in Old Whittington. It was a wonderful occasion, even if the sandwiches had gone a bit dry at the edges.”

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation on June 2, 1953, was a cause for celebration not only in homes but in schools. John said: “We had all received a book at school and from somewhere we received a commemorative coin which I think may have been free. I still have both.”

That year was momentous for John who helped his school football team reach the final of the Clayton Challenge Shield before illness robbed him of the chance to play in the big match at Saltergate. It was also the year that John left school ready to start work as an apprentice painter and decorator.