Chesterfield in the 1990s: Where was your favourite place for a night out?

Chesterfield in the Nineties was buzzing with nightspots so it’s no wonder that a reunion event to celebrate that decade is always a hot ticket.

By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST

Revellers from that era are being asked to vote for their favourite places for a night out back then in the run-up to a ‘90s reunion event at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Friday, June 2.

Neil Anderson, who is running the poll and the reunion, said: “There’s no doubt the 1990s was a defining period for many in Chesterfield. It was an exciting time to be growing up in the town – not least for the football club’s incredible FA Cup run.

“The nightlife scene seemed on an almost unstoppable trajectory. Though it called time on the Aquarius – all eyes moved onto the Bradbury Club and renaissance amongst many bars in Brampton that cashed in on the area’s new found popularity.

“Venues like Xanadu, the Green Room and the Barking Badger were packed every single weekend.

“Popularity for the era has definitely stood the test of time – hence the massive popularity of our 1990s reunions at Real Time Live and my ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield’ book.

“We’re making the next reunion a bit special – hence we’re asking for people to vote for their favourite venue of the era.”

Tickets for the 90s Reunion cost £10 are now sale at www.gigantic.com.The poll is open for voting on the Dirty Stop Outs Guide to 1990s Chesterfield page on Facebook.

Staff celebrate the launch of Chesterfield's Beach Bar on Stephenson Place.

1. Beach Bar

Staff celebrate the launch of Chesterfield's Beach Bar on Stephenson Place. Photo: Submitted

Built as a cinema, this Art Deco-style building on Corporation Street was the largest nightclub in town and was known under various names over the years including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department.

2. Zanzibar

Built as a cinema, this Art Deco-style building on Corporation Street was the largest nightclub in town and was known under various names over the years including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. Photo: Submitted

Spires pub was next door to the entrance to Zanzibar and below the main dance hall and a popular place to call in for a drink en route to the nightclub.

3. Spires

Spires pub was next door to the entrance to Zanzibar and below the main dance hall and a popular place to call in for a drink en route to the nightclub. Photo: Submitted

Nicknamed The Brad, this was a popular late-night haunt for dancers and drinkers on the notorious Brampton Mile pub run.

4. Bradbury Nightclub

Nicknamed The Brad, this was a popular late-night haunt for dancers and drinkers on the notorious Brampton Mile pub run. Photo: Submitted

